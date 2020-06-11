Schreiner University takes extra precautions to ensure all students are safe upon return to campus

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

KERRVILLE – Schreiner University, hidden in the Texas Hill Country, plans to reopen campus amid the coronavirus pandemic and wants to keep its students safe by taking precautionary measures.

To keep with those safety efforts, there will be one dorm room for each student living on campus and only two students to each bathroom.

The university will test all students for COVID-19 upon their return to campus. Students can be seen at the campus clinic, as well. All visits are covered as part of the inclusive, fixed-rate tuition at no additional cost to students.

“We’ve always been proud that we can give each student personalized attention in the classroom, and now we’re making our class sizes even smaller for everyone’s safety,” said Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University.

Most of the classes will have 19 students or fewer -- and for the few classes that are larger, students will be seated at a safe social distance.

Schreiner University suspended the use of SAT and/or ACT test scores as criteria for admission decisions for first-time freshmen for the fall 2020 semester. The new requirements apply to first-time freshmen who have not yet taken either test for fall 2020 admission consideration.

“This time has truly made us realize how integral our bond with our students, faculty and staff, and community is to the makeup of Schreiner University,” a university representative said. “We are excited to welcome new and familiar faces back this fall and are excited for the next school year.”

Schreiner University is the only university to offer inclusive, fixed-rate tuition which covers the cost of students’ books, parking fees and campus clinic visits, according to university officials.