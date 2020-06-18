Doctor gives recommendations on how to enjoy summer amid COVID-19

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Boosting our immune system is an important step in staying healthy as experts fight to put COVID-19 behind us.

Dr. Rowland Reyna, the founder of HealthTexas, gave some insight on how to naturally improve our system for the future.

1) What can we do to naturally improve our system (both for now and for the future)?

“I think it’s important that we take care of ourselves,” Reyna said. “People need to sleep well. If you’re not well slept, your immune system doesn’t work very well. We need to rest, exercise, stay calm and we need to have a sense of humor. I think prayer is helpful, or meditation, or whatever it is that gives you inner strength.”

Consider taking daily supplements that contain things like Vitamin D, Vitamin C and probiotic.

Takeaway: Have a good attitude and take care of yourself.

2) What are your thoughts on the future of COVID-19?

“This is a novel virus, so we really don’t know what’s going to happen -- nobody knows. I think, as long you’re smart about it and people are wearing masks and you’re not getting too close, you’re going to be OK,” Reyna said.

It’s important to continue wearing a face mask, wash your hands, don’t touch your face and practice social distancing, the doctor said.

Takeaway: Stick with all the safety measures, as the second coronavirus wave could be worse than the first.

3) What are your thoughts or recommendations for the summer?

“We need to enjoy life, spend time out in the heat, spend time with your family, wear mosquito repellent, wear sun repellent, but more importantly, enjoy life,” Reyna said.

Takeaways: Hydrate, wear sunscreen, social distance. Spend time with family if you are not at significant risk.

