Recipes: Ribeye sliders, grilled shrimp salad + watermelon with mint, lime

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever had steak on a slider? Chef Jose Benitez, who cooks for Spurs and stars, hooks us up with some of his grilling favorites for the summer season.

Sliders are great, but they’re even better when they’re made with sliced ribeye steak, and what about dessert? When you add mint and lime to watermelon, you have a flavor combo that is sure to please. Plus, grilled shrimp salad!

Here’s what you’ll need:

For ribeye sliders

Ribeye steak

Salt

Pepper

Cumin

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Lettuce

Bleu cheese crumbles

Tomato

Red onion

Scallions

Cucumber

Jalapeno

For grilled shrimp salad

Romaine lettuce

Radish

Cilantro

Scallions

Queso fresco

Strawberries

Avocado

Shrimp

Salad dressing

White wine vinegar

Sugar

Lemon

Extra virgin olive oil

For watermelon with mint + lime

Watermelon

Mint

Lime

Sugar

For directions on how to make the above recipes, watch the video above.

Check out Chef Jose B’s food truck, Curb Food Truck, for delicious eats and creative food ideas.

