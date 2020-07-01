96ºF

SA Live

Recipes: Ribeye sliders, grilled shrimp salad + watermelon with mint, lime

Chef Jose Benitez, of Curb Food Truck, shares summer favorites with a twist

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Tags: SA Live, Recipes, sliders, curb food truck, chef jose benitez, grilling, shrimp, steak, food

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever had steak on a slider? Chef Jose Benitez, who cooks for Spurs and stars, hooks us up with some of his grilling favorites for the summer season.

Sliders are great, but they’re even better when they’re made with sliced ribeye steak, and what about dessert? When you add mint and lime to watermelon, you have a flavor combo that is sure to please. Plus, grilled shrimp salad!

Here’s what you’ll need:

For ribeye sliders

  • Ribeye steak
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Cumin
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Lettuce
  • Bleu cheese crumbles
  • Tomato
  • Red onion
  • Scallions
  • Cucumber
  • Jalapeno

For grilled shrimp salad

  • Romaine lettuce
  • Radish
  • Cilantro
  • Scallions
  • Queso fresco
  • Strawberries
  • Avocado
  • Shrimp

Salad dressing

  • White wine vinegar
  • Sugar
  • Lemon
  • Extra virgin olive oil

For watermelon with mint + lime

  • Watermelon
  • Mint
  • Lime
  • Sugar

For directions on how to make the above recipes, watch the video above.

Check out Chef Jose B’s food truck, Curb Food Truck, for delicious eats and creative food ideas.

