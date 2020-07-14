95ºF

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Try It Tuesday with dogs, Inclusion Tuesday, sloth love, sports collector tips, Caribbean restaurant + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Nicole Ellis, celebrity dog trainer.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, Inclusion Tuesday with Morgan’s Wonderland, Try It Tuesday with Mike & Fiona’s dogs, a slow-moving sloth you’ll be fast friends with, advice for sports collectors and more.

First, it’s our question of the day: what’s your favorite dog movie? Share your canine movie picks on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

This Try It Tuesday is going to the dogs. Jen, Mike and Fiona’s pups show us their tricks, and we get some tips from an expert, celebrity dog trainer Nicole Ellis. Her dogs are kind of a big deal - they’re in movies! She has a two-class series that starts this evening online. Enroll here.

Also, YOGI THE SLOTH! Zoomagination introduces us to this adorable little guy. The animals at Zoomagination need all the help you can give them right now.

Yogi the sloth, of Zoomagination.

It’s also Inclusion Tuesday! Morgan’s Wonderland shares a new program to deliver joy to doorsteps across the San Antonio area. Click here to nominate someone.

There’s a new Caribbean restaurant at the Pearl Food Hall - Mi Roti, by Jerk Shack chef Nicola Blaque. We’ll get a taste. Plus, advice for sports collectors from Collectible Xchange.

