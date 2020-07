SAN ANTONIO – Saving time during the week with a smart and delicious freezer meal recipe is always a win.

Erin Chase from 5 Dollar Dinners is all about cooking made easy. She’s here to show you how to prepare a savory Honey Mustard Chicken recipe.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

• Chicken Breast

• Honey

• Dijon Mustard (or your favorite mustard)

• Garlic Powder

• Minced Dried Onions

To get more recipes by Erin Chase visit 5 Dollar Dinners here.