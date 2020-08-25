Recipe: Gluten-free, protein-packed veggie pasta dish

SAN ANTONIO – Love pasta but not the carb-loading or bloating? Ancient Harvest has you covered with an easy, gluten-free, protein-rich, vegetarian recipe.

Watch the video above for pasta cooking tips and check out the recipe below to make this dish yourself!

Ancient Harvest Veggie Pasta

Ingredients:

1 box Ancient Harvest Veggie Spaghetti

3 tablespoons pistachios

1/3 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 sprigs fresh oregano

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried basil

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

1/4 lemon

Pinch of salt and pepper

1/2 cup pitted green olives

2 tablespoons white wine (Ancient Harvest suggests chardonnay)

2 tablespoons fresh grated parmesan

1/2 cup grape tomatoes, halved

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350°F.

In a small pan, toss pistachios in a bit of olive oil and salt. Roast for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, begin to boil your spaghetti in a medium sized pot.

In a large pan over medium high heat, add olive oil, garlic, olives, lemon and herbs.

When spaghetti is tender, drain and let cool under cold water. The cold water will help avoid clumping!

Add drained spaghetti, pistachios and white wine to large pan of olive oil and spices. Let simmer for 5 minutes to thicken.

Serve with fresh tomatoes and a sprinkle of parmesan. Bon appétit!

