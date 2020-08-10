Recipe: Tony Chachere’s blackened shrimp salad

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh, tasty and easy! Those are the three magic words we’re looking for when we’re figuring out dinner for the family. Tonight, Tony Chachere’s has you covered with this cajun shrimp salad. Check out the recipe below.

Blackened shrimp salad

Ingredients:

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil

6-8 cups chopped romaine lettuce

3 ears of corn, oven roasted

3/4 cup seedless cucumber, thinly sliced

1/4 of a large red onion, thinly sliced

1 avocado, sliced (optional)

3/4 cup grape or cherry tomatoes (optional)

Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs blend, to taste

Tony’s Chachere’s Creole style ranch salad dressing, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Remove husks and silk from corn. Coat ears of corn in olive oil and Tony’s Spice N’ Herbs blend, then wrap in foil. Place on baking sheet and roast for 20 to 25 minutes. Take cobs out of oven and set aside.

Add shrimp to a bowl and coat with olive oil and season with Tony’s Spice N’ Herbs blend. Preheat skillet over medium-high heat; once hot, sear the shrimp for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until cooked through.

Shave kernels from cob and set aside.

To a large bowl, add the romaine, corn, cucumber, red onion and avocado. Toss gently to combine. Add the shrimp to the salad along with your desired amount of Tony’s Creole style ranch salad dressing and toss well to coat.

Related: Spice up your chicken with Creole seasoning