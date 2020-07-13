Recipe: Smoked mac n cheese with bacon 🥓

SAN ANTONIO – Comfort food is something we’re all craving right now. Here’s a summer recipe from George Gallo, pitmaster at So.Tex BBQ, for a new way to make mac n cheese - in the smoker.

Watch the video above for a couple of brisket tips, too!

So.Tex smoked mac n cheese with bacon

Ingredients:

Large elbow macaroni, cooked

2 eggs

3 cups milk

8 tablespoons melted butter

6 ounces evaporated milk

Season All

Salt

1 ounce tequila

1 cup mild shredded cheddar

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 ounces cheese sauce

Smoked bacon, crumbled (as much or as little as you like)

Directions:

Make sure the smoker is at 200°F.

Whisk eggs, milk, butter, evaporated milk, Season All, salt and tequila in a large bowl.

Add cheeses to cooked macaroni in a large bowl. Add wet mixture and stir.

Pour into large, disposable sheet pan and sprinkle bacon pieces on top. Cover with an aluminum lid or foil.

Smoke for 1 hour in smoker. Enjoy!