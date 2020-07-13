Recipe: Smoked mac n cheese with bacon 🥓

SAN ANTONIO – Comfort food is something we’re all craving right now. Here’s a summer recipe from George Gallo, pitmaster at So.Tex BBQ, for a new way to make mac n cheese - in the smoker.
Watch the video above for a couple of brisket tips, too!
So.Tex smoked mac n cheese with bacon
Ingredients:
- Large elbow macaroni, cooked
- 2 eggs
- 3 cups milk
- 8 tablespoons melted butter
- 6 ounces evaporated milk
- Season All
- Salt
- 1 ounce tequila
- 1 cup mild shredded cheddar
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 4 ounces cheese sauce
- Smoked bacon, crumbled (as much or as little as you like)
Directions:
Make sure the smoker is at 200°F.
Whisk eggs, milk, butter, evaporated milk, Season All, salt and tequila in a large bowl.
Add cheeses to cooked macaroni in a large bowl. Add wet mixture and stir.
Pour into large, disposable sheet pan and sprinkle bacon pieces on top. Cover with an aluminum lid or foil.
Smoke for 1 hour in smoker. Enjoy!