Here’s how you can score a complimentary pizza for Thursday night football

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Raise your hand if you’re pumped for the new NFL season and college football.

To celebrate the fall season, Pizza Patrón, known to be a San Antonio hometown favorite, is releasing its new limited-time Carne Asada pizza.

“The Carne Asada pizza could only be inspired by a city like San Antonio,” said a representative for Pizza Patrón. “We visited taco stands to find the right flavor inspiration for our pizza, and we went into our dough lab and came out with the Carne Asada pizza.”

Toppings include premium, tender cuts of grilled steak, fresh cut poblano pepper, sliced red onions over a roasted tomatillo salsa verde and a bed of four cheese blend.

The pizza dough is proofed for 12 hours, topped with house-made marina sauce and paired with fresh-cut veggies and Latin inspired flavors.

Pizza Patrón is giving back to its guests by dishing out a free large specialty pizza for everyone who signs up for the loyalty program and purchases a cheesy QuesoStix. The offer is valid for all new members.

Plus, the company is offering $1 off the Carne Asada pizza for guests who download the Pizza Patrón app.

Each Pizza Patrón location is continuing to operate with the highest level of safety in mind for guests and the pizza pros. Currently, the dining rooms remain closed.

As dining rooms are closed, orders can be made using the app for convenient carryout, plus drive-thru is available at half of the locations, along with curbside service.