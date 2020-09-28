As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, Mad Science with pumpkins! Plus, chatting with a “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, fall treats at The Bread Box, “paw-some” tips for your pups if they get skunked, Art of the Donut’s Halloween donut kits and a brand new The Look on active wear.

It’s Mad Science Monday and Andrea Cook is giving Mike and Fiona a lesson on pumpkin science! Don’t miss the fall fun.

Speaking of pumpkins, those fall treats are all the rage right now, and Jen is giving us a taste at The Bread Box! She also gives us a taste of some incredible Day of the Dead cookies and a show-stopping cake.

If your sweet tooth isn’t satisfied, we’re giving you a look inside the new Halloween donut decorating kit from Art of Donut.

How about a little star power? We’re chatting with “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Justina Machado from “One Day at a Time” and “Jane the Virgin." Don’t forget to watch the brand new “DWTS” tonight at 7 p.m. on KSAT 12!

Plus, Pup Town Spaw shares the right way to de-skunk your pets when they’re sprayed and Fiona catches up with fashion stylist Haili Pue, of All Ze Details, for a brand new installment of The Look on fall active wear.

