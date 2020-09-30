2 boozy ice cream recipes from “Ice Cream Scientists”

SAN ANTONIO – “Ice Cream Scientists,” Justin Laabs and Anna Ingoglia, share recipes and explain how you can support America’s farmers by enjoying delicious dairy products.

Impress your friends on your next “Zoom Happy Hour” with ice cream cocktail recipes like boozy milkshakes that can, also, be turned into mocktail recipes for kids. In the video, the scientists explain how flavors are developed, and how America’s farmers can be supported by buying dairy products during September.

By thanking a farmer you can enter to win free ice cream for a year. Not that you need a reason to treat yourself in 2020, but you can do some good this month while enjoying ice cream.

This year’s harvest is one of financial hardship for many American farmers. Tillamook is a farmer-owned dairy co-op based in Oregon that is stepping up to help. Throughout September, 10 percent of their sales from products purchased in grocery stores will go toward grants that will save farms and farmland.

For more information on how you can support farmers, click here.