As seen on SA Live - Breast Cancer Awareness Special - Friday, October 9, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, it’s our annual breast cancer awareness show! We’re celebrating survivors, fighters and honoring those we’ve lost to the battle. Spurs legend Sean Elliott and his wife, Claudia, will share a recipe, we’ll have conchas for the cure, ways to look and feel your best during a difficult time, jewelry for a cause and more.

We’re kicking things off with a beautiful, pink balloon arrangement from Balloons Boutique SA! They’ve been helping people celebrate milestones in their lives all over town - including breast cancer health care workers and survivors.

La Familia Cortez is kicking off its annual Conchas for the Cure. You can find more information about it on their website.

We’re also learning more about Skin & Wig, Etc. and how the shop is making breast cancer fighters feel beautiful and comfortable, Tracy J Collins Jewelry will tell us about its jewelry for a cause and La Cantera Resort and Spa goes pink!

Also being mentioned in the show, Wings, Alamo Advocate Program at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Battle of the Badges first responder blood drive, Sunday sign-up with South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, pink conchas at Panifico Bake Shop and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.