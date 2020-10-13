About 36K have delayed a breast cancer diagnosis by putting off a mammogram -- don’t become one of them

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you had a mammogram this year?

There has been a significant decrease in the number of people getting screened for breast cancer, and one analysis shows there was an 87% decline in mammograms from February to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2020, an estimated 19,500 Texans, including 1,200 in Bexar County, will hear: “You have breast cancer.” And more than 3,000 people will die from the disease.

It is estimated that more than 7 million women delayed or declined mammograms during the first half of 2020 in the United States, which translates to about 36,000 patients delayed in a potential breast cancer diagnosis, according to information provided by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries, a nonprofit faith-based organization celebrating its 25th anniversary, is helping in a matching campaign up to $100,000 with contributions to the American Cancer Society’s 2020 “Real Men Wear Pink” initiative.

Real Men Wear Pink is an annual campaign that raises awareness and funds to support programming critical to fighting cancer.

“We know that cancer does not discriminate who it impacts, as it hits regardless of a person’s gender, race, location, income level or whether one has insurance or not,” said Jaime Wesolowski, CEO and president of Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. “The American Cancer Society offers a number of incredible programs to assist those most in need when cancer strikes, and we are proud to be able to support them during these challenging times.”

Each dollar raised through the Real Men Wear Pink campaign helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.

During this challenging year, Methodist Healthcare Ministries also responded quickly by creating virtual offerings and approved an additional $4 million in an emergency grant funding to support nonprofits, in addition to its $32 million that was allocated earlier this year.

“By fulfilling our mission of serving humanity to honor God, we’ve been really blessed to develop a great partnership with 160 funded partners, and to date, we’ve invested almost $1.5 billion to those families that we talk about,” Wesolowski said.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to creating access to health care for the uninsured and low-income families through direct services, community partnerships and strategic grant-making in 74 counties across South Texas.