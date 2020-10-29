Automotive plant gives back to 6 local school districts to encourage digital learning

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As the coronavirus pandemic has led to digital learning for students, some families are unable to access the internet at home.

To help the community access the proper technology with at-home learning, Toyota Texas has stepped up by donating $500,000 that will be split between Somerset ISD, East Central ISD, Harlandale ISD, South San ISD, Southwest ISD and Southside ISD.

“We’ve been here in Toyota for almost 17 years, and we make it a priority to give back to the community that welcomed us with open arms," said Kevin Voelkel, Toyota Texas president. "When this hit, we knew we needed to do something to help the school district. It’s very easy to say, ‘Move everything online,’ but when you live in an area that has challenges with connectivity, we really partnered with our school districts and (got) to understand what they needed.”

The donations will help pave the way for additional resources to encourage digital learning across all the school districts.

Toyota is also a part of KSAT 12′s Day of the Dead virtual river parade, which will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

To learn more about Day of the Dead, click here to see KSAT 12′s page.