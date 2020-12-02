What’s covered in the Medicare Dual Complete plan? Medical experts explain

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are only a few days left in the Medicare annual enrollment period -- the time when millions of Americans will make important decisions about their health care coverage for 2021.

Whether you’re enrolling in Medicare or looking to change your coverage, now is the time to do it.

Dr. Rowland Reyna, founder and CEO of HealthTexas, and Glenda Pope, local sales director for United Healthcare, explain what is included in the Dual Complete plan.

1) Who qualifies for the Dual Complete plan?

“People who have Medicare and find that money is tight (or are on Medicaid) may qualify for a UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan, a type of dual special needs Medicare Advantage health plan, which allows you to get better benefits,” Pope said. “Although requirements vary from state to state and by circumstances, if you are a family of one making less than $16,000 a year or a family of two making less than $21,000 a year, you may qualify.”

2) Why should someone consider a Dual Complete plan?

“It’s important for consumers to understand their choices and whether they qualify for more benefits,” Pope said. “Maximizing benefits can help save money, which can help for a more secure future as a person ages. A UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan can help people by coordinating their care. Going from three different coverages to one provides a more seamless care experience to ensure the best outcomes possible for the member.”

Pope mentioned that with a UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan, you may be eligible for additional benefits such as dental, hearing and vision coverage at no extra charge.

Dental care is for exams, X-rays, cleanings, fillings, crowns and extractions. Hearing coverage includes exams and access to hearing aids, which comes with an annual eye exam and a credit for eyewear.

3) Are Dual Complete plans available in our area? If so, how can people apply?

“Yes, Dual Plans are available in our area, and now is a great time to see if you qualify for a Dual plan, especially if your finances have changed drastically during this pandemic,” Reyna said. “At HealthTexas, we have trusted and licensed agents who can help you understand the difference between plans and the benefits associated with them. Stop by any one of our 17 locations or call us and we can provide you additional information and connect you with an agent.”

4) Lastly, Dr. Reyna, is there any additional advice you can provide to our seniors out there who remain fearful of the pandemic and are possibly suffering from loneliness and depression right now?

“I think that it is important that people talk to their doctors -- they stay in contact with their health care professionals,” Reyna said. “Go outside (and) spend time with family. You can do it, but be smart. Wear your mask, don’t touch (and) stay six feet apart. Please don’t die of fear. Hope is on the way here.”

If you need a primary care doctor, HealthTexas has 17 locations to serve the San Antonio region, and the health group specializes in Medicare plans. All doctors are board-certified in internal medicine or family medicine. Watch the video above for more information about HealthTexas.