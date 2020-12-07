Holiday Recipe: Chocolate pecan pie bread pudding

SAN ANTONIO – Wondering what to do with your leftovers? Chef Brian West has a great idea for bringing back your leftover dessert and dinner rolls.

Ingredients:

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup milk

4 ounces dark brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon 5 spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 fluid ounces Ghirardelli 100% unsweetened Chocolate Chips

10 cups dinner rolls (diced - leftovers )

3 slices pecan pie (leftovers)

Directions:

In a mixing bowl combine milks, sugar, eggs and spices.

Toss milk and egg mixture with the bread and stir in the Ghirardelli 100% unsweetened chocolate chips and crush in the leftover pie.

Place the pudding into a lightly butter a baking dish and place into oven at 350 degrees for 25min or until set.

Looking for the best and easiest holiday meal? Chef Brian West is available to cater your family dinner.