This online giving tree is the perfect way to spread kindness this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic may have closed Morgan’s Wonderland, but that has not stopped the nonprofit from continuing its mission of inclusion.

This year, the group is offering an Online Giving Tree and is asking the community to consider purchasing a gift within your means to donate to Morgan’s Wonderland or purchase an item from its Amazon Wishlist.

Holiday gift-giving support will allow Morgan’s Wonderland to continue to impact many lives well into 2021.

“The tremendous amount of generosity this year has allowed us to bring inclusivity closer to you through our STRAPS Sports program, Delivering Joy, and our virtual Memory Matters and MemorAbility programs,” said a representative from Morgan’s Wonderland.

The nonprofit group is also holding a virtual Snowball 5K on Dec. 19.

Whether you’d prefer to run, walk, roll or stroll, you can sign up as an individual, join a team or create your own dream team to further your support.

The event is open to participants of all ages and (athletic) abilities. There is a registration fee that varies by age and participant type.

That fee includes a custom bib, a 2020 Snowball 5K shirt, a 2020 snowball ornament and virtual race results.

Share a personal story of why you believe in the mission of inclusion on social media by using the hashtag #Snowball5K.

Looking ahead to 2021, Morgan’s Wonderland will debut Morgan’s Wonderland Camp, a 100-acre venture made to be ultra-accessible, with a special emphasis on giving people with physical and cognitive challenges an opportunity to enjoy summer-camp-type activities alongside guests without special needs.

Additionally, the organization hopes to break ground for its Multi-Assistance Center (The MAC at Morgan’s Wonderland), which will be the one-stop-shop for medical and non-medical services for families with individuals who have special needs.

To register for the Online Giving Tree, click or tap here.