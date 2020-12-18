Help the community by mentioning the secret phrase at Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

SAN ANTONIO – Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe wants to feed you and help the community for the holidays. From now until December 23rd, when you order the Turkey Cran or The Grinch crepes, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank and Culinaria. The trick is, you have to say “Holiday for Hunger” when you order.

The San Antonio Food Bank feeds about 58,000 individuals in a week and the Culinaria Hospitality Fund helps San Antonio’s struggling hospitality industry including restaurants and bars that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is located at the Shops at La Cantera. Stop by and enjoy one of their tasty holiday snacks and give back for the holidays.