KSAT 12 to broadcast ‘All is Well’ Christmas Day presentation

SAN ANTONIO – All is calm, all is bright, all is well.

The worship ministry at First Baptist Church, along with choirs, ensembles and band are getting ready to present, “All is Well.”

It’s a virtual Christmas music presentation featuring classic hymns, as well as contemporary arrangements centered around the reading of the Biblical birth story from the book of Luke.

First Baptist Church has offered a “Christmas at First” presentation to the San Antonio community for more than 40 years.

This year will be the first year the presentation is completely virtual.

Like everyone this year, First Baptist Church has had to adapt and modify, but that did not stop their need and desire to share the Christmas story with the Alamo city.

The virtual “All is Well” presentation by First Baptist Church airs Christmas, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. right here on KSAT 12.

