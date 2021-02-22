As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 22, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., neighbors helping neighbors, a new show with “Home Improvement” stars and Hill Country expert, fashion colors for 2021 and five feel-good finds for your Monday.

We all get by with a little help from our friends, especially last week. How have you helped your neighbors and how have your neighbors helped you? Share your comments @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

❄ How have you helped your neighbors and how have your neighbors helped you during and after the snowstorm? ❄ Look for your answers from 1-2 p.m. today on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com! Posted by SA Live on Monday, February 22, 2021

Have you heard about the new home improvement show starring two fan favorites and a YouTube star from the Hill Country? April Wilkerson is a DIY and woodworking enthusiast and she’s in a new show with Tim and Al from “Home Improvement”! Read more about it here and watch her top five picks.

Ad

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo continues at Freeman Coliseum. Even if you can’t be there, Jen has three rodeo looks from One & Only Boutique that you can wear at home.

Happy National Margarita Day! Kristen Ortiz brings the spirits with three cocktails using Dulce Vida tequila.

Fiona has a brand new edition of The Look with Elsa Fernandez, of Eye Candy Boutique. She gives us a tutorial on how to incorporate the signature colors of 2021 into your wardrobe using fashions you may already have. you can shop online here.

Need an excuse to feel good today? Here are five feel-good finds to get you off on the right foot:

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.