Send a ‘pizza’ your heart

SAN ANTONIO – Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but you can send love in the form of a cheesy pizza to someone you care about anytime of the year.

Alamo Pizza & Wings offers heart shaped pizzas year-round. Sending a surprise pizza shaped as the symbol of love is a great way to lift someone’s spirits.

Alamo Pizza & Wings boasts a full menu of specialty pizzas, calzones, wings and much more. It’s located off of South Zarzamora Street, offering delivery to that area of town. Of course, you can head down there and pick up your pizza no matter where you live.

To start your pizza order, head here.