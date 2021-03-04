6 tips to revamp your patio space for spring

SAN ANTONIO – Now that the cold snap is over, we’re feeling like moving the party outside! Valerie Reynolds, of Chica Verde, gives us tips to “spring-up” your outdoor space and patio.

1. Get functional furnishings. Planters and seating are must-haves, but make sure you have spaces to work outside, if that’s what you like to do, and there’s one thing recommended above all. “You must have a bar cart, for sure,” Reynolds said.

"You must have a bar cart," Chica Verde's Valerie Reynolds said. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

2. Patio sets are generic. Find things that call to you. San Antonio is an amazing place to find good pieces, but you have to look for them. Hit up flea markets and estate sales. It’s a challenge, but it’s worth it to find your pieces.

3. It depends on your aesthetic and your vibe. If you want to go Boho, look for a wicker table, functional chairs and blankets. It you’re wanting to go more mid-century modern, look for metal patio chairs and wooden, era-appropriate tables.

Boho chic spring patio upgrade from Chica Verde. (Chica Verde 2021)

4. Don’t be too matchy-matchy. Let your personality shine through with mixing and matching from different styles and eras. “Taking something from the ‘50s and something vintage that was vintage Target circa 1990, it works,” Reynolds said.

5. Spruce it up with small pieces. Bring out your watering can. Take some glasses outside. Find vintage planters. Spray paint a Buddha head. Put out wind chimes. All of this will bring out character.

Spruce up your spring patio with small pieces, like glass planters and watering cans. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

6. Find outdoor pillows and a patio box for blankets. The rough weather in South Texas will eat away at the colors of your fabric, plus dirt and grime will accumulate. Make sure the fabric is sturdy and if it’s not, store it away while it’s not in use.

A patio box helps to keep dirt and grime off of your pillows and blankets. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For more tips from Reynolds, watch the video above. For more information on Chica Verde, visit the store’s website.

