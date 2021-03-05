Try it Tuesday: Mike makes his own flavor of ice cream at Black + White Modern Creamery

San Antonio – Frank Collazo, Owner of Black + White Modern Creamery, takes Mike through the process of making ice cream at his creamery, and specifically their honey and cornbread ice cream, which is their most popular flavor.

Black + White Modern Creamery makes Philly style ice cream, which does not use eggs as an ingredient and makes for a much lighter and fluffier product.

Mike’s flavor, “Mike’s Cookie Medley,” includes crumbled up Oreos, Nutter Butters and Nilla Wafers.

With warmer weather around the corner visit Black + White Modern Creamery’s Facebook page to learn about flavor options and how you can get your hands on some of their delicious ice cream.