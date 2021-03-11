3 DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party & Spring Break Fun ideas

SAN ANTONIO – Check out these DIY projects from Princess & the Monkey.
Catch a Leprechaun Box
What you need
•Shoe box
•Construction paper
•Gold letters
•Cotton balls
•Markers
•White paper
•Coins
•Gold trim
•Glue
•Pipe cleaners
1. Measure, cut and glue construction paper to shoe box
2. Cut white paper into strips and color rainbow colors
3. Arrange and glue rainbow strip and cotton ball clouds
4. Cut “X” into top construction paper piece to create trap.
5. Glue gold letters “Free Gold”
6. Glue pipe cleaners in ladder design
Legend says, if you catch a Leprechaun, he’ll give you 3 wishes to release him... Good luck!
Pot O’ Gold Cupcakes
What you need:
•Small black pots
•Cake mix
•Frosting
•Food coloring
•Oreos
•Gold mist
•Sprinkles
•Piping bags
1. Make your cake mix (or just buy cupcakes from the store
2. Slice into cubes and pack into pots
3. Layer with frosting & sprinkles
4. Spray Oreos with gold mist
5. Top pot with frosting & gold Oreo coins
Irish Sour Apple Cocktail
•1 oz. Jameson Whiskey
•1 1/2 oz. Sour Apple Vodka
•3 1/2 oz. elder flower tonic water
•Apple sliced
•Ice
DIY Spring Break Fun
Make your own puff chalk paint
3 cups flour
3 cups water
6 cups shaving cream
Food coloring
Plastic bag
Squeeze bottles
1. Stir flour and water together till smooth
2. Add 10 or more drops of food coloring and stir
3. Fold in 2 cups of shaving cream. Mix gently
4. Transfer half of paint into plastic bag with corner cut, then squeeze into squeeze bottle
Make your own bubbles
•4 cups warm water
•1/2 cup sugar
•1/2 cup blue dishwashing liquid
•1/4 cup glycerin
•1 tablespoon cornstarch
•String
•Pipe Cleaners
1. Combine sugar and water until sugar dissolves
2. Whisk in dish soap
3. Whisk in Vegetable Glycerine, and then Corn Starch (both optional, but will make better bubbles)
4. If you let it sit overnight bubbles will work better, but not necessary
5. Use pipe cleaner and string to create wand
Bird feeder
•1/2 gallon drink carton
•Acrylic Paint
•Bird seeds
•String
•Scissors
1. Cut sides out of carton
2. Paint carton in your own design
3. Poke hole into top of each side of carton
4. Thread string through carton and knot at the top to hang
5. fill with bird seed & find spot outside to hang
You can find Princess and the Monkey at the Huebner Oaks Farmers Market, Saturdays, located the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, and on Facebook @princessandthemonkeyhomedecor.