Spring Break activities for kids

SAN ANTONIO – The world looks different for Spring Break 2021, but don’t let that keep your kids from having fun.

Amanda Gentis founder of Alamo City Moms shares several ideas for keeping the kids entertained during Spring Break. Even if you can’t travel to the place you want, you can still take the kids outside for some time in nature, or have them play tourist in their own city. Another tip is to make the everyday routine exciting by changing it up, for example, serving breakfast for dinner.

Don’t forget that Spring Break camps are happening for kids. Alamo City Moms share a list of camps, here.

Their website has a list of 30 ideas for family fun in and around San Antonio, here.