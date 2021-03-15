Recipe: Irish-inspired double chocolate fudge by kid chef Neko Masi

SAN ANTONIO – Kid chef Neko Masi will have you dancing an Irish jig for her St. Patrick’s Day-inspired fudge recipe!

This fudge features pistachios, non-alcoholic Bailey’s Irish Cream, espresso and two kinds of chocolate. Check out the instructions below.

Bailey’s double chocolate espresso fudge with pistachios

Ingredients:

1/4 Bailey’s Real Irish Cream, non-alcoholic

Instant coffee (1 tablespoon or more)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

11 ounce bag dark chocolate chips

11 ounce bag white chocolate chips, good quality

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup pistachios, shelled

Directions:

Pour sweetened condensed milk and white chocolate into sauce pot and melt over medium heat, stirring constantly. Add one teaspoon vanilla and stir.

Add pistachios and instant coffee, then stir.

Line a baking pan with wax paper. *Neko’s tip: The smaller the pan, the thicker the fudge!

Pour the melted white chocolate mixture into the pan and refrigerate for a few minutes.

Pour heavy whipping cream and Bailey’s Real Irish Cream into a sauce pot. Heat over medium until warm, then add dark chocolate chips. Whisk until smooth, then pour the dark chocolate mixture over the cooled white chocolate mixture.

Let it cool again, cut into small squares and enjoy. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Neko Masi is a 12-year-old Irish dancer and pastry chef in San Antonio, who was a contestant on season 7 of MasterChef Junior. She has a passion for baking, dancing and all things Irish. Check out more recipes by Masi on her website.