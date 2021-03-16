8 popular Irish herbs that grow in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Springtime is the season for planting herbs. Did you know several herbs that are popular in Ireland actually grow in San Antonio?

For those of us getting into the Irish spirit this week, Ireland native and storyteller Jane McDaniel, president of the Irish Cultural Society of San Antonio, shares eight popular Irish herbs that grow in the Alamo City. She also relates the plants’ background and folklore in Irish history along with their uses.

Watch the video above to learn more about the following herbs:

Angelica

Borage (or starflower)

Chamomile

Dill

Mint

Mistletoe

Rue

Sage

You can find most of these herbs growing at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, where McDaniel was interviewed.

Another popular Irish herb is caraway. Its seeds are used in Irish soda bread.

For more information about the Irish Cultural Society of San Antonio, click here.

