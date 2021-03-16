Coffee house in Helotes makes St. Patrick’s Day-inspired drinks

HELOTES – Walking up to The Cracked Mug Coffee House in Old Town Helotes feels more like a small town village with a cozy coffee cottage setting.

“It kind of has that main street kind of feel,” barista at The Cracked Mug Coffee House Summer Emswiler said. “You can take a little stroll, go see an art museum even rent a bike, obviously there’s a few coffee shops.”

The family-owned business is known for their seasonal java drinks and their breakfast and lunch options.

This month you can try a handful of St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks, including “Pot of Gold,” which has a mix of irish cream and caramel, “Kiss me, I’m Irish,” which has irish cream and cinnamon and the “Lucky Leprechaun,” which is a chai mix with irish cream and caramel.

The Cracked Mug Coffee House is located at 14743 Old Bandera Rd in Helotes. Click here for more on the coffee house.