Inclusive nonprofit invites community to participate in Super Sports Saturday

The theme at Morgan’s Wonderland this year is “More Fun in ‘21,″ and it’s not just at the park.

Morgan’s Wonderland Sports (MWS) is offering Super Sports Saturday this coming weekend from 9 a.m. to noon, in collaboration with Camp Xtreme and Texas Regional Para Sport, which will feature ultimate Frisbee, football and softball.

Located next door to Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Inspiration Island, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is a 3-acre, $4-million ultra-accessible sports complex, offering fitness and fun for athletes of all ages and all abilities.

“Super Sports Saturday is one of our new opportunities we will offer once every month, and this Saturday is for our STRAPS athletes, so it’s geared more toward the individuals with physical disabilities -- and we are playing wheelchair football, wheelchair softball and wheelchair frisbee,” said Brooke Matula, recreation therapy director for Morgan’s Wonderland Sports.

South Texas Regional Adaptive & Para Sports (STRAPS) is an existing Morgan’s Wonderland program, that administers a dozen Paralympic-style sport programs to wounded service members and veterans, alongside other youth and adults with physical disabilities.

Designed with maximum flexibility, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports can be configured to meet the needs of various programs at any given time.

Its laser-poured concrete ensures accessibility standards, while custom tinting will minimize heat during the summer months.

To sign up for Super Sports Saturday, click or tap here.