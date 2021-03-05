Morgan’s Wonderland reopens after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – This month marks one year since Morgan’s Wonderland has been shutdown due to the pandemic. After hitting pause for a year to work with medical experts and follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, the ultra-accessible theme park said they’re ready to welcome back the public.

“We have talked to doctors, we’ve talked to professors, we’ve talked to physicians, you name it,” Jessica Lizardo, general manager at Morgan’s Wonderland said. “We have (implemented) every single procedure and protocol from the experts to make sure that we are limiting the exposure of COVID-19 in the world today.”

The theme park opened its doors Friday at 10 a.m. and will remain open throughout the weekend. Lizardo said the reopening wouldn’t have been possible without community support.

“We got a generous donation from Richmond Advantage to help… our team just take those extra steps in providing hand sanitizer to our guests, additional masks, cleaning supplies,” Lizardo said.

Ad

There may not be any new rides to debut at Morgan’s Wonderland, but the staff said the biggest addition will be the joy families bring to the park.

“We’re ready for it to be beaming with people and beaming with those amazing eyes of people and just having that fun, that inclusive play that we’re all about,” Lizardo said.

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of people’s visit as capacity will remain limited. The theme park will continue to follow CDC, sate and local government guidelines. Although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the mask mandate will be lifted and businesses can run at full capacity as of March 10, policies and procedures around the park will remain the same with masks and social distancing required.

To plan your visit to Morgan’s Wonderland, click here.