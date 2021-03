SAN ANTONIO – It’s a trend that started on TikTok and Liz Welker, co-founder of Pretty Life Girls, a crafting blog with tutorials and creative ideas, is giving you all you need to try this out at home.

The budget-friendly trend includes dipping regular candles in warm water to be able to mold them into twisted looks that can work on birthday cakes or as a conversation piece on the dining table.

Click for the candle trends from Pretty Life Girls:

DIY Funky Twisted Candles

DIY Bubble Candle tutorial

DIY Striped Taper Candles