Trending spring colors & makeup looks with San Antonio-based cosmetic brand

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not just about gray and yellow in 2021. Spring is the season for color, so it’s the perfect time to add a few new shades to your makeup routine.

ELSEWEAR Cosmetics, a San Antonio-based makeup brand, shows us what’s trending for spring makeup looks in the video above.

According to company founder Millie Monreal, it’s beginning to look a lot like the ‘90s. Wing eyeliner and fun, uplifting colors are what to watch for in spring.

Check out ELSEWEAR’s products on the brand’s website.

Related articles: