Add trending colors to your makeup routine for 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The Pantone colors for this year are “illuminating” yellow and “ultimate gray,” so how do you work them into your makeup routine? San Antonio’s Elsewear Cosmetics shares a few ideas.

“Both together are going to give a message of strength and enduring while also uplifting,” Millie Monreal, owner of Elsewear Cosmetics, said.

Did you know you can totally pull off gray lipstick? Monreal shares how in the video above. She also takes us through spring makeup trends and skincare tips for the winter.

For more information on Elsewear Cosmetics, check out the company’s website.

