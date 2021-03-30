RECIPE: Chocolate bunny cookies

SAN ANTONIO – Chocolate Bunny Cookies
Ingredients
- 3 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 c. unsweetened cocoa
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 c. sugar
- 2 large eggs
Instructions
- In a bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt.
- Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl, beat butter and sugar on medium-low until combined, 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time. Reduce speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing just until incorporated.
- Divide dough in 2 and roll each portion between 2 sheets of parchment paper to 1/4 inch thick. Chill until firm, 30 minutes in refrigerator or 15 minutes in freezer.
- Heat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment. Using floured cookie cutters, cut out cookies. Place on prepared sheets and chill at least 20 minutes before baking. Reroll, chill, and cut scraps.
- Bake, rotating positions of baking sheets halfway through, until cookies are set around edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on sheets 5 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate as desired