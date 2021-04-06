Try this brownie recipe that sneaks in hidden, nutritious ingredients

SAN ANTONIO – Healthy Brownies
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cups black beans, drained, rinsed (1 15-ounce can)
• 2 tbsp. cacao powder
• 1/2 cup quick oats
• 1 tsp Sunfiber
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1/3 cup agave
• 1 tsp. erythritol
• 1/4 cup Red Palm Oil
• 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
• 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 cup avocado
Baking Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until completely smooth. Really blend well. (For texture, a food processor works best. A blender is fine if necessary).
3. Pour into a greased 8×8 pan. Optional: Sprinkle 70% chocolate chips over the top.
4. Cook for 15–18 minutes. Let cool at least 10 minutes before trying to cut (yields about 9–12 squares). If they look a bit undercooked, you can place them in the fridge overnight and they will firm up.