Try this brownie recipe that sneaks in hidden, nutritious ingredients

SAN ANTONIO – Healthy Brownies

Ingredients

• 1 1/2 cups black beans, drained, rinsed (1 15-ounce can)

• 2 tbsp. cacao powder

• 1/2 cup quick oats

• 1 tsp Sunfiber

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/3 cup agave

• 1 tsp. erythritol

• 1/4 cup Red Palm Oil

• 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 cup avocado

Baking Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until completely smooth. Really blend well. (For texture, a food processor works best. A blender is fine if necessary).

3. Pour into a greased 8×8 pan. Optional: Sprinkle 70% chocolate chips over the top.

4. Cook for 15–18 minutes. Let cool at least 10 minutes before trying to cut (yields about 9–12 squares). If they look a bit undercooked, you can place them in the fridge overnight and they will firm up.