Free city-wide program offers educational resources for children with asthma

Do you have a child who has asthma?

SA Kids Breathe (SAKB) is a no-cost educational program here in San Antonio that might be able to help manage it.

The primary goal of the program is to improve the quality of the lives of children with asthma by teaching them and their families some best practices to control their asthma.

SAKB aims to help keep kids out of the hospital, keep kids in school, keep parents at work and save families and health care systems money.

For those who may not already know, asthma is a condition of the lungs that is caused by genetics and the environment. Symptoms often include coughing and shortness of breath.

To be eligible for SAKB, the child needs to live in city of San Antonio, be 3-17 years old, and have asthma.

What services does SA Kids Breathe provide?

SA Kids Breathe provides five to six visits over a six-month period. Additional visits are available if needed.

What can trigger asthma?

An asthma attack can happen when you are exposed to “asthma triggers.” Your triggers can be very different from those of someone else with asthma. Know your triggers and learn how to avoid them. Some of the most common triggers are tobacco smoke, dust mites, outdoor air pollution, pests (cockroaches, mice), pets, mold and some cleaners and disinfectants, according to SA Metro Health.

To refer a child to SA Kids Breathe, call 210-207-7282 or click here.