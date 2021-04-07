Un-brew-lievable! 2 recipes for National Beer Day

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Jose Benitez has cooked for everyone from Spurs players to Bill Clinton, and most of them probably enjoy a good beer from time to time. But for National Beer Day, we have to go the extra mile, not just with beer pairings, but with favorite brews cooked right into your food.

The main course: A seafood bouillabaisse using a citrus beer. For those of us who aren’t professionally trained chefs, bouillabaisse is a rich, spicy stew or soup made with various kinds of seafood.

Did you know you can even make a beer dessert?! Chef Benitez is prepared caramelized bananas over ice cream using a dark pecan stout beer. Think of it as a twist on bananas foster.

If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest with Chef Jose Benitez and find out when his brand new food truck hits the streets, follow him on Instagram and Facebook.

