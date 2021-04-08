As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 8, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., charcuterie tips and tricks! Plus, the fastest-growing sports in America and a spring makeup trends from a local cosmetics company.

Jen is live at Chicken N Pickle, playing some pickleball and giving us a sample of the food and cocktails there. Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity and this restaurant is a great place to play your first game!

That got us thinking...what’s better: indoor or outdoor games? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

What's better: indoor or outdoor games? 🎱⚽️ Look for your answer from 1-2 p.m. today on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com! Posted by SA Live on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Do you love charcuterie as much as Mike does? Bryan Gonzales from The Board Couple joins us to share tips and tricks on how to arrange your meats and cheeses, champagne popping and a fun TikTok trend.

Ad

Also, spring makeup trends and colors from the folks at local makeup company ELSEWEAR Cosmetics.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.