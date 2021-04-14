As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 14, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re celebrating National Gardening Day with a local gardening shop, farm-to-table eats and drinks and planting tips!

The folks from Gardopia Gardens test Mike and Fiona’s planting skills in the “Garden Olympics”!

Jen is live at Pharm Table’s new location on South Presa. She’s going to show us some tasty, healthy foods and cocktail options at this local restaurant.

Davey Tree Service shows us how to determine if your plants are in danger of dying and what to do to protect them.

Plus, we want to see your garden! Share your photos on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.