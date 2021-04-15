Garden Olympics - are you game? It’s National Gardening Day

San Antonio – Gardopia Gardens sprouted on the city’s East side to help bring fresh fruits, vegetables and healthy living to that community. It’s blossomed into a 1/2 acre micro-farm that works through out the city to address public health issues and even the climate crisis. They will help educate on everything from starting your own garden to building a chicken coop, composting, greenhouses, collecting rain water, even nutrition.

Gardopia Gardens (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

From now until June they’re hosting the Garden Olympics. It’s all about finding out how many people are actually gardening in San Antonio. It will include a Youth competition and awards ceremony. You can find more details on their website.

The Gardopia Gardens - Garden Olympics inspired the SA Live Garden Games which included, herb tasting and speed plant-potting... all blind folded, of course.

If you’re looking to get started on your own garden, CEO Stephen Lucke says, an herb garden is a great way to go, and fertilizers are an important part of feeding hungry plants.

If you’d like to check out Gardopia Gardens, Saturday, April 24, they will be hosting a farmers market to celebrate Earth Day. Look for local vendors, artists, and gardening educational opportunities.