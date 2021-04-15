Garden Olympics - are you game? It’s National Gardening Day

San Antonio – Gardopia Gardens sprouted on the city’s East side to help bring fresh fruits, vegetables and healthy living to that community. It’s blossomed into a 1/2 acre micro-farm that works through out the city to address public health issues and even the climate crisis. They will help educate on everything from starting your own garden to building a chicken coop, composting, greenhouses, collecting rain water, even nutrition.
From now until June they’re hosting the Garden Olympics. It’s all about finding out how many people are actually gardening in San Antonio. It will include a Youth competition and awards ceremony. You can find more details on their website.
The Gardopia Gardens - Garden Olympics inspired the SA Live Garden Games which included, herb tasting and speed plant-potting... all blind folded, of course.
If you’re looking to get started on your own garden, CEO Stephen Lucke says, an herb garden is a great way to go, and fertilizers are an important part of feeding hungry plants.
If you’d like to check out Gardopia Gardens, Saturday, April 24, they will be hosting a farmers market to celebrate Earth Day. Look for local vendors, artists, and gardening educational opportunities.