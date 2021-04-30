Perfect rainy day food at Golden Wat Noodle House

SAN ANTONIO – On a rainy day, noodles will warm you up right down to your soul. Golden Wat Noodle House is serving authentic Cambodian noodles off of the Saint Mary’s Strip.

Brought to you by the creators of NOLA Brunch & Beignets, Cookhouse and Bud’s Southern Rotisserie, Golden Wat is Susan Sypesteyn’s love story to her Cambodian culture.

The wife of Chef Pieter Sypesteyn, Susan is a first generation Cambodian-American.

Susan has always had a love for sharing pockets of her culture to those closest to her. We invite you to our table to drink in the special heritage of Khmer culture and cuisine with the tenderness and familiarity of warm times. Comforting, unique, and healing dishes combine traditional spices with immune boosting lemongrass, ginger, and mint to create one-of-a-kind flavor. Take a trip with us to the Golden Age of Cambodia that crosses generations and inspires the Sypesteyn family today. goldenwatnoodlehouse.com

Her husband joined SA Live this week to make their nom bahn chok recipe. Watch the video above for a taste of this delicious noodle soup, made with lemongrass curry broth, pounded chicken and fish, fresh herbs and rice noodles.

You can find Golden Wat’s menu here. Follow the restaurant’s Instagram page for beautiful food photos and updates.

