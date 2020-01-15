New Orleans-inspired restaurant makes it rain powdered sugar in San Antonio

Fresh beignets made at NOLA Brunch & Beignets. Click through the gallery to see how NOLA Brunch & Beignets makes their locally famous beignets.

SAN ANTONIO – For this coming Saturday’s Texas Eats episode, which airs at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app, we’re talking all things brunch.

We stopped by NOLA Brunch & Beignets, off the St. Mary’s Strip in the Tobin Hill neighborhood, to see what all the fuss is about.

The smell of sugar in the air at NOLA Brunch & Beignets is enough to make any hungry passerby think twice about dining at any other brunch spot.

That sugar smell comes from the copious amounts of powdered sugar used to make their locally famous beignets; both in the dough and added on top of the final product.

The dough gets mixed by hand, rolled flat with a French rolling pin, cut into rectangles and fried until golden brown. The fluffy dessert pillows only take a couple of minutes to cook and cool - ready to be showered in powdered sugar and devoured by the handfuls in a flash.

Chef and owner Pieter Sypesteyn with NOLA Brunch & Beignets shares how he makes his beignets from scratch this Saturday at 10 a.m. on Texas Eats. Click through the slideshow at the top of the article to get a sneak peek.

