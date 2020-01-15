New Orleans-inspired restaurant makes it rain powdered sugar in San Antonio
Texas Eats host David Elder gives a sneak peek on how NOLA Brunch & Beignets makes their locally famous beignets
SAN ANTONIO – For this coming Saturday’s Texas Eats episode, which airs at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app, we’re talking all things brunch.
We stopped by NOLA Brunch & Beignets, off the St. Mary’s Strip in the Tobin Hill neighborhood, to see what all the fuss is about.
The smell of sugar in the air at NOLA Brunch & Beignets is enough to make any hungry passerby think twice about dining at any other brunch spot.
WATCH: ‘Texas Eats’ Episode 1: Tex-Mex in San Antonio
View this post on Instagram
🔥 A stack of hot and fresh beignets - the ultimate way to indulge 🤤 . 🏠: @nola_brunchsa . Pictured: Hot beignets right out of the fryer - covered in massive amounts of powdered sugar 🔥 Watch these beignets get made on a new episode of @ksattexaseats next Saturday at 10AM on @ksatnews #eldereats
That sugar smell comes from the copious amounts of powdered sugar used to make their locally famous beignets; both in the dough and added on top of the final product.
The dough gets mixed by hand, rolled flat with a French rolling pin, cut into rectangles and fried until golden brown. The fluffy dessert pillows only take a couple of minutes to cook and cool - ready to be showered in powdered sugar and devoured by the handfuls in a flash.
Chef and owner Pieter Sypesteyn with NOLA Brunch & Beignets shares how he makes his beignets from scratch this Saturday at 10 a.m. on Texas Eats. Click through the slideshow at the top of the article to get a sneak peek.
WATCH: ‘Texas Eats’ Episode 2: Texas German food in New Braunfels
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.