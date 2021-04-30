Shop local for Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Spoil mom and support San Antonio small businesses. Whatever, gift your looking for you can find it at a local shop, and nearly all of these can be found at the Huebner Oaks Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. Thanks to local artist, Stephanie Pena Frost, for finding these great gifts.

1. Jewelry: Falcon Stone Healing Jewelry, isn’t just beautiful, they use the power of stones to promote wellness. Micro Terra transforms plants into jewelry. Their eye-catching pieces help connect people to nature everywhere they go.

2. Breakfast in bed: Scones from The Pastry Corner and Jams from We be Jam’n is a great way for mom to start the day. Then, she can spend the rest of the day in bed wrapped in a comfy, chunky blanket Made by Miranda.

3. Relaxation and Self-care: Mission Crafts Chandlery has scents inspired by the San Antonio missions and the signature flowers of Texas. A little aromatherapy combined with the all natural body products from In The Weeds can lead to a blissful night of rest and relaxation for mom.

4. Sweets: A basket of chocolates from Renee’s Twisted Chocolate is good enough on it’s own, but add these chocolates to your waffles or pancakes, or turn them into a cake or muffins and then mom will really be in for a treat. SA Cookies Come True can make you cute and clever designs for any occasion. Their Mother’s Day cookies are ready to go, just place you order.

