As seen on SA Live - Cinco de Mayo - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with tacos, sweets, local beer pairings + performances

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo with great food, sweets, local beer pairings and more.

Chef Willie Vasquez is cooking up carne asada tacos for the occasion. You can follow him on Instagram.

Islla Street Brewing, home of Rojo Grande beer, is sharing creative beer pairings and Cinco de Mayo drinks you won’t want to miss.

You can’t have a celebration without treats! Jen is live with Cakes By Felicia. Plus, a performance by Liz Garcia and Guadalupe Dance Company with the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, young artists from a local school featured in a Vans shoes contest and young mariachi Mateo Lopez.

Speaking of celebrating cultura, what’s your favorite panaderia or bakery in town? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

