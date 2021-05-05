As seen on SA Live - Cinco de Mayo - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo with great food, sweets, local beer pairings and more.

Chef Willie Vasquez is cooking up carne asada tacos for the occasion. You can follow him on Instagram.

Islla Street Brewing, home of Rojo Grande beer, is sharing creative beer pairings and Cinco de Mayo drinks you won’t want to miss.

You can’t have a celebration without treats! Jen is live with Cakes By Felicia. Plus, a performance by Liz Garcia and Guadalupe Dance Company with the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, young artists from a local school featured in a Vans shoes contest and young mariachi Mateo Lopez.

