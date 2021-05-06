As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 6, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., cooking with Frida Kahlo’s family and a new exhibition at the botanical garden, plus everything you need to give Mom a special Mother’s Day.

Jen is live at La Gloria at The Pearl with chef and owner Johnny Hernandez and Frida Kahlo’s family. They’re cooking up something from the Frida cookbook and learning more about the Frida Kahlo Oasis exhibition, opening this weekend at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

If you could have lunch with anyone, who would it be? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Ad

Which person would you like to have lunch with? 🥪🤔 It can be anyone: a historical figure, a major movie star or singer,... Posted by SA Live on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Magen Sevilla with Bloom and Stem will show us how to create our own professional-looking floral bouquets for Mother’s Day.

Adrian Davila, pitmaster at Davila’s BBQ in Seguin, will share tips from the pit for your grilled Mother’s Day meal, and Yesenia De Avila shares last-minute gift ideas for the moms in your life.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.