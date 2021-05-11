Cool off at this inclusive waterpark starting Memorial Day weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Nearly 2 million people have visited Morgan’s Wonderland since opening in 2010, and now the park is open for the 2021 season.

Morgan’s Wonderland is the world’s first fully inclusive and ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park where everyone is welcome to enjoy fun waterpark and amusement rides.

If you want to make weekend plans with your family to visit the park, Morgan’s Wonderland is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Opening on Memorial Day weekend Saturday, May 29, guests can cool down at Morgan’s Inspiration Island water park.

What you need to know for safety precautions

To limit person-to-person interaction and to assist with park capacity, Morgan’s Wonderland is requiring tickets to be purchased online prior to your visit.

Feel free to bring your own water bottle for your visit. Currently, water fountains will be closed. However, bottle refill stations are open for your convenience.

Masks are strongly recommended for all outdoor locations throughout the park.

Face masks are required for ages 3 and up in all indoor locations to include restrooms and Sensory Village. Face masks will not be required in the water to include River Boat Adventure Ride, splash pads and all other water attractions at Morgan’s Inspiration Island.

Morgan’s Wonderland employees will continue to wear face masks, wipe down high-touch surfaces with disinfectant, and use hand-sanitizing stations following guest transactions.

Please bring your laughter, joy, and smiles! To plan your visit, click here. #GiveJoyNotGerms