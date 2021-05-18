As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 18, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., eating healthy and being healthy! We’re featuring a new vegan comfort food spot, eats for your health and Jen is live at inBalance Studios with all the workouts.

Are you trying to eat foods that are better for you or for an auto-immune diet? Pure Heart Foods specializes in grain-free baking and they’re showing Mike and Fiona how to make waffles!

We’re also spotlighting a new vegan restaurant on Main Street in San Antonio. Vegan Avenue is a plant-based concept restaurant serving up all those yummy comfort foods - minus the meat.

Jen joins us live from inBalance Studios, where she’s getting a core workout you’ll want to try. Their newest location offers pilates, yoga, barre and dance. Check it out here.

