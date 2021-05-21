As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 21, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., kickboxing with a trainer to celebrities, roller-coaster season, self-care for Feelgood Friday, a Texas Eats preview and more.

He’s trained celebrities like Tim Duncan in kickboxing. Now, Jason Echols is joining us on SA Live on Get Fit Friday! Check out Echols Fitness here.

It’s a Feelgood Friday and Jen is learning about self-care and the power of getting in tune with your spiritual side with H.E.A.L. Holistic.

David Elder takes us out to Nama Ramen for a Texas Eats preview.

Plus, Fiona goes wild for roller-coaster season at SeaWorld San Antonio and we hear new songs by San Antonio band The 501s.

Ad

What’s your favorite roller-coaster? Let us know and post your pics on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.