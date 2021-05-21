Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 21, 2021

Kickboxing with celebrity trainer, roller-coaster season, self-care, Texas Eats preview + more

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tim Duncan trains in kickboxing with Echols Fitness.
Tim Duncan trains in kickboxing with Echols Fitness. (Echols Fitness 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., kickboxing with a trainer to celebrities, roller-coaster season, self-care for Feelgood Friday, a Texas Eats preview and more.

He’s trained celebrities like Tim Duncan in kickboxing. Now, Jason Echols is joining us on SA Live on Get Fit Friday! Check out Echols Fitness here.

It’s a Feelgood Friday and Jen is learning about self-care and the power of getting in tune with your spiritual side with H.E.A.L. Holistic.

David Elder takes us out to Nama Ramen for a Texas Eats preview.

Plus, Fiona goes wild for roller-coaster season at SeaWorld San Antonio and we hear new songs by San Antonio band The 501s.

