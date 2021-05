From appetizers to dessert, there is wine for every course of your meal | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – For National Wine Day, we are celebrating with some wines that can go with your next meal.

Bryan Gonzales with The Board Couple starts with a appetizer wine, which is an Apéritif. That will stimulate your appetite and pairs well with a nice cheese course.

The Board Couple offers a workshop to make a charcuterie board that will go great with wines.

