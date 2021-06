SAN ANTONIO – The new show “Clipped” is a topiary competition. They even have Martha Stewart as a judge! We had a chance to hear some behind-the-scenes stories from one of the show’s South Texas contestants.

Contestant Juan Villanueva, of South Texas, explained what exactly topiary art is and which tools he used when creating his masterpieces. He also explained what inspires him and how having an art background helped when he was competing on the show.

You can check out “Clipped” on Discovery+.